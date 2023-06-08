S Dinajpur: Waste to be collected from all houses in rural areas

BALURGHAT: With an aim to set up a Solid Waste Management System in rural areas covering all villages of South Dinajpur, garbage will be collected from every house as per the initiative of the Panchayat Samiti covering all eight blocks. District Magistrate, South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna handed over 25 e-cart vans to the concerned authority of Balurghat Panchayat Samiti on Wednesday afternoon for this purpose. The vans will go around and collect garbage.

