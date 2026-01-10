S Dinajpur: ‘Tribal couple forced to sell land to pay electricity bill’

BALURGHAT: An electricity billing dispute has sparked widespread outrage across South Dinajpur district after a poor tribal couple from Kumarganj was allegedly forced to sell their last piece of land to clear an electricity bill exceeding Rs 1 lakh, despite having minimal power usage.

The incident occurred in the Dhadalpara (Baripukur) area under Kumarganj block, where elderly residents Bishan Hemram and his wife Sita Baske lived in extreme poverty. Their household reportedly used only two bulbs and an old television set. The couple resides in a modest Indira Awas Yojana house and often spends cold winter nights sleeping on the floor with just a sheet.

According to the couple, their electricity connection was disconnected nearly a year ago. They alleged that due to a faulty meter, the electricity department did not issue any bills for several years.

However, they were suddenly informed that electricity dues for the past five years amounted to Rs 73,000, along with interest of Rs 35,000, taking the total to around Rs 1.07 lakh. Unable to bear the financial burden and claiming an indifferent attitude from the Electricity department, the distressed couple sold their 9 decimals of land and leased out some remaining portions.

On Tuesday, they rushed to the Kumarganj electricity office with Rs 1.10 lakh to clear the dues.

The couple later alleged discrepancies in the payment. While officials reportedly took Rs 1.03 lakh, the receipts issued showed a total of only Rs 98,340, leaving nearly Rs 5,000 unaccounted for. Despite repeated queries, they claimed they received no clear explanation regarding the missing amount.

Following the payment, electricity was restored to their home later that evening. Station Manager of the Kumarganj electricity office, Nazmul Haque, who is currently on leave, said over the phone that he would look into the matter upon returning. Senior district official Shubhamay Sarkar has also assured an investigation.