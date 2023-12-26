S Dinajpur TMC youth wing holds protest march

BALURGHAT: The youth wing of South Dinajpur district Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday conducted a protest march to condemn BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar’s disrespect towards Swami Vivekananda.



Hundreds of TMC’s youth workers led by the district Youth Trinamool Congress president, Ambarish Sarkar took part in the protest rally.

On the same day, similar protest rallies were held in various blocks of South Dinajpur, including Balurghat by the party’s young brigade.

In Balurghat, the rally started by offering garlands to the idol of Swami Vivekananda at Mangalpur in Balurghat. The agitators shouted slogans against the BJP state president and demanded his unconditional apology to demean the country’s youth icon Swami Vivekananda.

Ambarish Sarkar said: “We were forced to hit the streets to protest against the demeaning comment on Swami Vivekananda by the BJP’s state president on December 24. We condemn the incident and want an unconditional apology

from him.”

According to Sarkar, it is the culture of the saffron brigade to make disrespectful comments on legendary icons like Swami Vivekananda, Vidyasagar and Netaji Subhas.

“BJP leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah is on a tour to Bengal. Our party is seeking an explanation from him over the comment made by his party man,” he added.