S Dinajpur: TMC takes step to strenghten organisation

balurghat: With eyes set on the upcoming rural polls in Bengal, senior Trinamool Congress leader Arpita Ghosh has been given responsibility to strengthen the party’s organisation in South Dinajpur district, a party source here has informed.



Ghosh is now holding the post of state vice-president of the women wing of the party.

“However, Arpita Ghosh was not given any official post to look after the party’s support base in South Dinajpur. It is true that as per instruction of the party high command, she has come here to work for the party,” said the source.

According to him, her presence will surely encourage the party leaders and workers before the rural polls.

At present, Ghosh has been working as Didir Doot and visiting rural areas of the district. She has been receiving enormous response from the common people while taking part in the campaign.

In the last rural polls in 2018, Trinamool Congress captured the Zilla Parishad and the Panchayat Samities under the leadership of Ghosh in South Dinajpur. She was the MP of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency when the rural poll was conducted.