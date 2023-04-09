S Dinajpur: TMC removes women's wing's dist prez

BALURGHAT: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday in a press release announced the name of its new district president of Women Trinamool Congress for South Dinajpur district. Pradipta Chakraborty was removed from the post.



As per the press release, Snehalata Hembrom will take up the responsibility. Pradipta Chakraborty

“All India Trinamool Congress under the guidance and inspiration of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the District Mahila President of Dakshin Dinajpur, Snehalata Hembrom,” the press release stated. “We congratulate the new appointee and wish her the very best for her endeavours. We would like to thank the outgoing member for her respective contribution,” added the press release. According to a political source, following the penalty controversy, Chakraborty was removed from her post. It is learnt that the top leadership of the party had been very offended by the incident.The incident started on Thursday night as a group of women joined the BJP in Tapan block from the Trinamool Congress camp. Within 24 hours of that incident, those who joined BJP returned to the TMC on Friday and conducted 'Dandavat Parikrama' as an ‘alleged punishment’ under the leadership of Chakraborty. Chakraborty had handed over the party flag to them as well.

TMC faced a lot of criticism after the video of the incident went viral on social media.