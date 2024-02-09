S Dinajpur starts verifying docus of 100-days’ work job card holders

BALURGHAT: The process to initiate payment of 100-days’ work by the state government as announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has commenced. The district administration of South Dinajpur has started verification of documents of all the job card holders of the district



from Friday.

Incidentally, the Centre has not been paying the dues of the workers of Bengal under the MGNREGA scheme for the past two years. With all efforts by the state to urge the Centre to pay having fallen to deaf ears, Mamata Banerjee recently announced that the state will pay the said dues by

February 21.

After receiving the order from the state government, the administration started the verification process of the legal job card holders of the district so that the dues can be cleared directly to their bank accounts.According to an official source, there are about 1,20,000 legal job card holders in South Dinajpur and the pending dues for this district is about Rs 37 crore. The list will be made by going to everyone’s house and collecting information.

The block officials are being involved to prepare the list. Later the list will be sent from the BDO offices to each Panchayat covering all 64 Gram Panchayats which are under eight blocks.

“The details would include the enlisted names, their bank accounts, address, how many days they have worked, where they worked all this information will be cross checked with the previous documents and the list will be prepared. Discrepancies will be identified separately. The recipient has to have an active bank account. It has been directed that everyone must give their mobile number also,” said the source.

Special teams are being formed by the BDOs. The team will consist of two Panchayat officials, Gram Rojgar Sahayaks, Awas Bandhus and GP workers.

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, said that the survey has started from Friday across the district. “The BDOs have the information of those who have worked. The list will be made again after verifying the information by door to door check,” Krishna informed.