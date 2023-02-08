S Dinajpur: More than Rs 3.60 crore sanctioned for dev works

With the aim to undertake more development works covering all eight blocks of South Dinajpur district, the concerned Trinamool Congress-run Zilla Parishad (ZP) has already received a handsome fund regarding the matter.

A ZP official said: “A fund of Rs 3, 60, 66,617 has already been sanctioned for various development works in all blocks of South Dinajpur.

The priority has been given on constructing new roads, up-gradation of drainage system, drinking water and setting up high-tubular-polls.

According to the official, the concerned ZP authority has already taken up an initiative to construct four new bridges for the district people.

“The fund was allotted for constructing four new bridges in South Dinajpur. We have set a target to construct those bridges as early as possible,” said the official.Purta-Karmadhakshya Mofijuddin Mian said the villages have now been taken under Solid Waste

Management System so that regular cleaning or collecting garbage can be organised on a daily basis.