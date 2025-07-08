S Dinajpur: Minor girl found dead in pond, kin alleges rape & murder

BALURGHAT: The decomposed body of an 11-year-old girl was recovered from a pond in the Mohona Jaharapukur area under Kumarganj Police Station, triggering widespread outrage and grief across the district. The minor had been missing since Friday evening.

The girl, a resident of Tajpur village and a fifth-grade student at a local school, was last seen on Friday around 5:30 pm. Her family filed a missing complaint with Kumarganj Police on Saturday. On Monday, three days later, her body was discovered approximately three kilometers from her home.

Family members have alleged that she was abducted, raped and murdered. Her father, Amit Hansda, said: “My daughter was raped and killed. Otherwise, where are her clothes? She couldn’t have ended up in that pond on her own.”

According to police sources, the body was found in a highly decomposed state and was missing clothing from the upper body. The remains were sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The tragic incident has shocked the local population, prompting demands for swift and thorough investigation.

Kumarganj Police Station Inspector in-charge, Ram Prasad Chakladar, confirmed the filing of the missing report and said: “We are investigating all angles, including how the body ended up so far from her residence. Only the post-mortem report can confirm the cause of death.”