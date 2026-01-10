S Dinajpur: Man sentenced to 3-year jail for attempted assault on minor

BALURGHAT: The POCSO court in South Dinajpur district sentenced a man to three years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for attempting to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl. Failure to pay the fine will lead to an additional two months of simple imprisonment.

The incident occurred on February 3, 2021, in the Kumarganj Police Station area. The accused allegedly broke through a fence and entered the house to target the minor when the girl’s family was away from home, police sources said. The next day, February 4, 2021, the family filed a complaint at the Kumarganj Police Station, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Kumarganj police investigated the case, submitted a chargesheet and the trial proceeded for several years at the South Dinajpur district POCSO court.

“On Thursday, Judge Sharnaya Sen Prasad convicted the accused under the relevant sections. The sentencing was pronounced on Friday in the same court. He was convicted under Section 448 of the IPC (house-trespass) and Section 8 of the POCSO Act, with all terms involving simple imprisonment where defaults apply,” stated Public Prosecutor Ritabrata Chakraborty.