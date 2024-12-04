S Dinajpur initiates recruitment of head teachers after 12 years

BALURGHAT: After a 12-year hiatus, the South Dinajpur District Primary School Council has finally commenced the process of recruiting head teachers for primary schools across the district. The prolonged absence of head teachers in numerous schools had caused operational difficulties, impacting both administration and education. To address this issue, the council has initiated the recruitment process, starting with document verification from this week.

The District Primary School Council (DPSC) office in Balurghat witnessed long queues of applicants as the verification process began. According to sources, approximately 71 per cent of primary schools in South Dinajpur lack head teachers, leaving 840 posts vacant. This recruitment drive has attracted 1,268 applications from eligible teachers and the council is expediting the verification process to fill these positions promptly.

Santosh Hansda, Chairman of the South Dinajpur DPSC, stated: “Our district has not seen head teacher recruitment for many years. This initiative has been in the pipeline for some time. The notification was issued before the Lok Sabha elections and the process has now begun. Document verification will continue until December 23. We will finalise the recruitment soon after, strictly adhering to seniority and transparency in the selection process.”

Local teachers have welcomed the move. Gouranga Halder, a teacher at Boaldar Primary School in Balurghat, said: “The absence of head teachers has caused numerous challenges in school management. It feels great to finally participate in this recruitment process after such a long wait.”

Political and educational bodies have also expressed their views. Suklal Hansda, President of South Dinajpur District Primary Trinamool Congress, remarked: “The recruitment is being conducted fairly. Many schools have been operating without head teachers for years and this step will address that gap.” Meanwhile, Shankar Ghosh, District Secretary of the All Bengal Primary Teachers’ Association, noted: “We have long been advocating for this recruitment. The process has started and we urge the council to ensure transparency and adherence to the law.”

The district comprises eight blocks and 17 circles, with 1,184 primary schools currently operational. Alarmingly, 71 per cent of these schools lack head teachers and the number of vacancies has risen to 840 since the last recruitment in 2013. Of the 1,281

applications received, 31 were rejected due to document discrepancies, leaving 1,268 candidates under review.

Apart from vacancies, the uneven distribution of teachers remains a pressing issue. Rural schools face acute shortages, while urban schools are often overstaffed. This imbalance has further strained schools with limited teachers, adversely affecting the quality of education. The ongoing recruitment drive is a significant step towards addressing these challenges.