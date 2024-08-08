S Dinajpur gets 34 new health sub-centres

BALURGHAT: In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services in South Dinajpur, 34 new health sub-centres were inaugurated on Wednesday. The ceremony, organised by the South Dinajpur district Health department in collaboration with the district administration, took place at the Baluchhaya auditorium adjacent to the Balurghat administrative building. Biplab Mitra, minister of Consumer Affairs, inaugurated the centres.

Mitra expressed optimism about the initiative, stating: “The launch of these 34 sub-centres will significantly improve healthcare services across South Dinajpur. These centres, distributed across five blocks, have started functioning officially . The efforts of the district Health department are truly commendable.”

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna highlighted the new approach to establishing health sub-centres. “Previously, the establishment of a sub-centre involved first identifying land and then constructing a building. However, following state government directives, health services are now initiated immediately using existing government or rented buildings. This ensures that healthcare reaches the most remote areas promptly,” he said.

CMOH Sudip Das stated: “Health workers in the 34 centres joined via video conference. Our primary goal is to provide advanced healthcare services across South Dinajpur and the day marks a significant step towards achieving that.”

The newly-inaugurated sub-centres are located in Hili, Kumarganj, Tapan, Kushmandi and Harirampur, aiming to cater to the healthcare needs of the residents in these regions.