S Dinajpur gets 12-member disaster management team

balurghat: The district administration of South Dinajpur will no longer have to depend on the special teams of disaster management from the neighbouring districts like Malda and North Dinajpur in case of any emergency, thanks to District Magistrate (DM), Bijin Krishna, who said that a 12-member Disaster Management Group (DMG) was formed in the district comprising police personnel and civil defence volunteers.



“Recently they received special training for six weeks. They were trained in diving and swimming and equipped with a Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus (SCUBA) sets and other instruments at a leading diving institute in Kolkata,” Krishna said.

On Tuesday, to assess their ability and conduct search and rescue operations in water bodies in case of any exigency, a demonstration was organised physically in Balurghat’s Kalyani Ghat on the banks of river Atreyee. The DMG team showcased their skills while conducting a mock-rescue.