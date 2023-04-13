S Dinajpur: Foundation stone of retail market shop complex laid

BALURGHAT: In a bid to help the local traders and the common people of Gangarampur subdivision, foundation stone for a state-run retail market shop complex was laid at Buniadpur of Banshihari block on Thursday. The foundation stone was laid by the Consumers Affairs minister Biplab Mitra beside Buniadpur Football ground.



Mitra was accompanied by Sabhadhipati of South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad Lipika Roy and District Magistrate Bijin Krishna.

Biplab Mitra said: “Local traders and the consumers of the region will be benefitted once the retail market shop complex is established. Our state government has recently taken up an initiative to set up the market complex at Buniadpur.”

According to him, the state-run market complex is going to be established soon.

It was a longstanding demand of the traders and the common people to establish a market shop complex there.