S Dinajpur: ‘Forgotten’ Shiva temple battles time & ‘neglect’

BALURGHAT: As chants of “Har Har Mahadev” echoed across South Dinajpur on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, a different kind of silence enveloped Bishwanathpur village under Kumarganj block. Locally known as Devgram, the village shelters the crumbling remains of a Shiva temple believed to be between 800 and 1000 years old—an archaeological treasure now gasping for survival amid apathy and decay.

Standing before the ruins, one does not merely see broken bricks and fractured walls; one encounters the fading heartbeat of a forgotten era. Once the spiritual nucleus of the locality, the temple drew villagers for daily worship, festivals and social gatherings. Today, the sanctum lies abandoned. The Shiva Linga that once symbolised devotion has vanished and invasive tree roots have burrowed deep into the ancient masonry, accelerating its slow collapse. Wild shrubs cling to the weather-beaten walls and layers of neglect obscure its historic dignity. Architectural assessment reveals features characteristic of Bengal’s post-Pala-Sena phase. The structure’s elongated, thin bricks and the visible use of lime-surki mortar point to early medieval construction techniques. Though the shikhara has fallen, experts suggest the temple likely followed the Rekha-Deul or miniature Nagara style, with thick load-bearing walls typical of the 12th–14th centuries.

Beyond its religious significance, the site represents a tangible link to the region’s early medieval socio-political landscape, when regional Hindu feudal patrons encouraged brick-based temple architecture across Bengal. Its survival, even in ruin, is testimony to centuries of history embedded in rural soil.

Yet, no protective fencing, documentation or conservation initiative has been undertaken. The absence of official recognition has left the monument vulnerable to natural erosion and human neglect. Historians argue that immediate archaeological excavation, structural reinforcement and heritage tagging are essential to save what remains.

Balurghat-based historian Samit Ghosh warned: “If the administration does not act now, this monument will soon be erased completely. Our next generation will question why we stood silent while our heritage disappeared. Preserving this site is not merely about bricks and mortar—it is about safeguarding our collective memory.”