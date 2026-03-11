S Dinajpur: Class 2 girl ‘sexually harassed’ at school

BALURGHAT: Allegations of sexual harassment of a Class 2 girl at a primary school came to light in South Dinajpur. The accused primary teacher remains at large, prompting parents and local residents to lock the school’s main gate with a chain on Tuesday morning, demanding his immediate arrest. They warned of escalating agitation if he isn’t apprehended soon, accusing police of deliberate inaction in failing to nab him.



Local sources reveal the incident occurred last Friday at a government primary school in Ward No. 8 of Gangarampur town. After school hours, the teacher allegedly lured the child to the second floor with promises of giving chocolate and sexually assaulted her, according to family members. She fell ill upon returning home. Later, she confided about the incident.

On Monday, her mother filed a written complaint at the police station. The minor was hospitalised due to her condition. Police from Gangarampur station pacified the agitated crowd amid rising tension.The investigation began upon receiving the complaint. SDPO Subhotosh Sarkar stated: “The complaint has been received and investigation is underway. Strict action will be taken against the accused as per law.”

The school’s headmaster called the episode deeply distressing, noting the accused hasn’t attended, citing illness.