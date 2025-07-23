S Dinajpur: Bizman shot on way home, critically injured

BALURGHAT: A vegetable trader was critically injured after being shot by unidentified assailants on his way home in Buniadpur under South Dinajpur’s Banshihari block on Monday night, triggering panic in the area.

The victim, identified as Manojit Mondal (42), a resident of Buniadpur, was returning home around 9:30 pm after collecting payments from his clients in Mehedi Para under the Harirampur Police Station area. According to police sources, he was driving alone in a small four-wheeler when he was followed by two motorcycles carrying four masked assailants.

The incident occurred near Kartipara More, where the miscreants opened fire on him. At least two bullets hit the trader—one in the neck and another in the lower part of his right shoulder. Severely injured, Manojit lost consciousness at the spot, allowing the assailants to flee with his cash collection bag and other belongings. Hearing the gunshots, local residents rushed to the scene and found the victim lying unconscious in a pool of blood. He was first taken to Gazole State General Hospital but was later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital due to the worsening of his condition. As of Tuesday morning, he remains under critical care at the facility.

Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police, South Dinajpur, visited the spot. “A case was registered at Banshihari Police Station already on Monday night. We are investigating the incident. The trader received bullet injuries and was admitted to hospital. The culprits will be caught soon,” he said.

Police have increased night patrolling in the region following the attack and have assured the public that those responsible will be brought to justice soon.