S Dinajpur: ASI conducts survey to assess archaeological significance

BALURGHAT: A joint team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Raiganj Circle, led by Assistant Superintending Archaeologist Hari Om Sharma and three members from the Itihas Anusandhan Parishad conducted an extensive field survey of archaeological sites in Harirampur and Kushmandi blocks of South Dinajpur district and Itahar block of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday.

The objective of the survey was to assess the archaeological significance of these areas.

The team explored various historical landmarks along both banks of the Srimati River, focusing on ancient relics and structures still preserved in these regions. Villages such as Jagdala, Surhar, Mahator and Bhelagachi were among the primary sites visited. The archaeological importance of the stupas located in these villages was particularly noted. Eminent historian Professor Himanshu Kumar Sarkar highlighted the urgency of preserving and excavating these sites. “The historical areas in Harirampur, Kushmandi and Itahar blocks, which hold immense archaeological significance, must be preserved and excavated without delay,” he stated. Nabakumar Das, a representative from the Itihas Anusandhan Parishad, shared his optimism about the collaborative effort. “Professor Himanshu Kumar Sarkar has been envisioning the preservation of these sites for over 40 years. This joint initiative between ASI Raiganj Circle and our council is a significant step towards fulfilling that vision,” he remarked.

Hari Om Sharma emphasised the importance of this survey and its implications. “I will promptly compile a detailed report on the archaeological sites we inspected and submit it to the Archaeological department of the Government of India. Additionally, I will inform the district magistrates of North and South Dinajpur about the need for immediate preservation of these heritage sites,” he said.

The banks of the Chiramati River in Harirampur, hold remnants linked to the Pala dynasty, including sites believed to be the birthplace of Buddhist scholars Santarakshita and Atisha Dipankara.

Villages like Mahatur and Ekdala in Kushmandi carry traces of Buddhist monasteries built under the Gupta dynasty, as recorded by Chinese pilgrim Yi Xing. Harirampur’s Jagadalla, Bairhattaand Mahendra reveal artifacts from the historic Jagaddala Mahavihara, a university established by Ramapala. Surveyor Francis Buchanan Hamilton and archaeologist SK Saraswati uncovered ancient settlements along the Baiya River in Kushmandi during the 1930s. Their findings suggest a once-thriving city at Aminpur.

In Tapan, the Dharjgram site features a “Victory Pillar” established in 1180 by Lakshman Sen after defeating the Pala king. This was later targeted by Turkish invader Ikhtiyaruddin Bakhtiyar Khalji.

The archaeological site of Bangarh in Gangarampur holds relics of the ancient Buddhist centre of Devikota. Emperor Mahipala I further enriched the region with Shaivite monasteries and temples. Nearby, in North Dinajpur’s Itahar and Kaliyaganj, ruins linked to the Pala dynasty.