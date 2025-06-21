S Dinajpur: 6 miscreants from Malda held with firearms

BALURGHAT: Six youths from Malda were arrested in South Dinajpur for allegedly planning a robbery. The arrests took place during a routine naka checking at Hospital More area under Harirampur Police Station late Thursday night.

The accused — Zakaria Siddiqui, Satyen Mahato, Karna Mahato, Kaushik Mahato, Jagannath Thakur and Subhajit Mahato — are all residents of Gazole in Malda district.

Police intercepted a suspicious vehicle trying to evade the checkpoint around 1:35 am. On searching, officers recovered a country-made pistol with one round of live ammunition, a fake pistol, a knife, ropes, sticks, chili powder and other items typically used in robberies.

Addressing a press conference in Gangarampur on Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Indrajit Sarkar said: “The arrested individuals admitted

they had entered South Dinajpur with the intent to commit a robbery. They were carrying arms and equipment to aid

the crime.”

All six were produced before the Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Court on Friday. Police have sought seven days’ custody for further interrogation.

Authorities suspect more people may be involved and have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the wider network.