S Dinajpur: 3 nursing homes shut down

BALURGHAT: In a proactive move, the district Health department has shut down three nursing homes operating unlawfully in South Dinajpur.



Sudip Das, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), South Dinajpur, ordered the closure. Despite repeated warnings, the facilities’ were providing healthcare services and admitting patients without renewal of expired licenses. Acting on directives for inspection by senior health officials, inspection was conducted in the three nursing homes in Gangarampur subdivision. Subsequently, the CMOH sealed the private facilities. The nursing homes include Matrimangal Nursing Home and Diagnostic Centre, Rogmukti Nursing Home and Edifice Health Care Nursing Home and Diagnostic Centre.

CMOH Sudip Das stated: “These nursing homes did not renew their licenses since long. They admitted patients and provided healthcare without proper authorisation. We initiated an investigation upon receiving complaints. The allegations were confirmed. We have sealed these nursing homes without delay and instructed that within the next seven days, all admitted patients be safely transferred elsewhere for necessary healthcare services. We assure that no one will be deprived of healthcare.”