S Dinajpur: 2 stalwarts honoured for their lifelong contributions to Bengali Folk Art

BALURGHAT: In a moment of pride for the cultural heritage of Dinajpur, two stalwarts of Bengali folk art — Aakulbala Sarkar and Sachindranath Sarkar — have been honoured with prestigious state awards during the ‘Bangla Dibas’ celebrations at Rabindra Sadan, Kolkata. The event was hosted by the department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal.

Aakulbala Sarkar, the first female artist in the traditionally male-dominated Khan Pala folk theatre of Dinajpur, received the Thakur Panchanan Barma Award 2025 in recognition of her lifelong dedication and outstanding contribution to the art form. The award was presented by Arpita Ghosh, Chairperson of the Children’s Academy.

Born in Mahishbathan village of Kushmandi, the 75-year-old artist took to the stage at the age of 15, having begun her journey in a kirtan group when she was just 10. Defying social norms, she became the first woman to perform in Khan Pala and soon emerged as a role model for other aspiring female performers. Her influence brought many women into this traditional performance space. A celebrated figure in Dinajpur’s cultural sphere, Aakulbala is also known for her renditions of traditional songs like ‘biye gaan’, ‘jalmanga’, ‘khajagor’, ‘chokhchundi’ and ‘durgaboli’.

Expressing her joy, Aakulbala said: “I brought my daughter Gitabala Sarkar and grandson Loknath Sarkar into this world of folk theatre. My culture gave me life and identity — from Dinajpur to Delhi and Kolkata. This award belongs to every Khan Pala artist.”

In another heartwarming moment, Sachindranath Sarkar, a 67-year-old mask artist from Krishnabati village in Hemtabad, was honoured with the Lalon Award for reviving Dinajpur’s dying mask-making tradition. Almost five decades ago, when Kolkata’s Indian Museum struggled to collect masks due to widespread superstitions — including fears of spirits haunting mask-makers — Sachindranath stepped forward and reignited the craft.

His contribution led to the preservation of this unique art form. “Seeing me, many have taken up mask-making again,” Sachindranath shared with a smile. “One of my masks was sent to London 40 years ago. I’ve travelled across India and I will keep working so that Dinajpur’s mask art reaches the highest platform.”

The Lalon Award was presented by state minister for Information and Culture Indranil Sen, in the presence of Education minister Bratya Basu, poet Joy Goswami and Arpita Ghosh.

These recognitions highlight the deep-rooted cultural traditions of North Bengal and honour the relentless dedication of two extraordinary artists.