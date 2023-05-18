‘S Bengal dists to get scattered rain, thunderstorms till Sat’

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that scattered rainfall and thunderstorms will continue in various South Bengal districts till Saturday. However, discomfort and humidity level will also continue to haunt the people in South Bengal.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in several districts during the evening time in the next couple of days. Intensity of rainfall will increase from Thursday. Some parts of South Bengal may also witness a strong breeze measuring around 30-50 kmph. The MeT office issued an alert saying that in some places there may be incidents of lightning.

City on Wednesday registered its lowest temperature at 22.1 degree Celsius while the highest temperature stood at 34.4 degree on Tuesday. Relative humidity remained between 62 and 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, monsoon may be delayed by four days in Kerala this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a press release on Tuesday. Usually, the southern state sees the onset of monsoon from June 1. However, this year, the monsoon season is expected to begin on June 4. The IMD stated that its operational forecasts of the date of monsoon onset over Kerala during the past 18 years (2005-2022) were proved to be correct except in 2015. The onset of monsoon Kerala will lead to the end of the summer season, marked by dry and scorching weather.

There has been a low pressure axis stretching between Bihar and Odisha as a result of which there has been a huge incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland. It will trigger thunder clouds in several places triggering rainfall, a weather official said.

Incidentally, Kolkata witnessed a wind measuring around 84 kmph on Monday. A wind accompanied with rains hit the city and the districts like Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan. Some of the districts received moderate rainfall that did not however last for too long. Some pockets in South 24-Parganas also received hailstorms.