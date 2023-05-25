S Bengal districts experience isolated rain, strong breeze

Kolkata: Isolated rainfall accompanied by strong breeze hit several South Bengal districts on Thursday evening with the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicting some more thundershowers and lightning in the next two days.



Rain accompanied by strong breeze may be witnessed in several districts of both North and South Bengal in the next 48 hours, MeT office said.

There may be hailstorms in some pockets which may be triggered by Nor’wester that is likely to hit various parts of the state in the afternoon hours in the next couple of days. There will be thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of both South and North Bengal in the next couple of days. There may be hailstorms in some pockets as well. Mercury is expected to slide down by a few notches in the next two days due to rainfall.

According to the weather office prediction, the intensity of rainfall may increase in several districts of North Bengal on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rainfall will occur in several North Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. There may be heavy rainfall in these districts while Darjeeling and the hilly regions may witness moderate rainfall.

There may be hailstorms in some places in the next 24 hours. A strong breeze measuring around 50-60 kmph may be sweeping through the region.