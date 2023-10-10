RVNL targets completion of Majerhat to Esplanade Metro stretch within 48 months

Kolkata: As the construction work of Majerhat Metro Station nears completion, the implementing agency Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) targets to complete the construction work of Majerhat to Esplanade stretch of Purple Line within 48 months.



The construction work of Park Street Station has been taken up by RVNL. They have started barricading the area required for the construction of this underground station. Like Victoria Station, the Park Street Station on this stretch will be constructed underground beside the present Park Street Station of the North-South Corridor.

The distance between these two stations will be eight metres. The Park Street Station will be one of the four underground stations of the Purple Line. This station will serve as the interchanging point of the Blue Line and Purple Line. Commuters from suburban areas will be able to change Corridors here for reaching their destinations.

In order to construct this station, a few Maidan Club tents will be dismantled and reconstructed after completion of construction work. Several trees will also be transplanted to pave the way for this work. After completion of barricading work, a 12-metre deep diaphragm wall will be built for construction of Park Street Station.

Vibration Impact Study has already been done to assess the vibration levels likely to be generated during the construction and operations of Metro Railway. Health study of the nearby buildings will also be done. According to an official, different measures will be taken to reduce the air and noise pollution, especially at the Maidan area during the construction work of this station.

Experts of IIT-Guwahati will also be consulted to check the drawing proof of the station. The Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line which Joka-Esplanade Metro Corridor was inaugurated on December 30, 2022. According to Metro officials, the Majerhat Metro Station will also be commissioned soon. After the commissioning of Majerhat-Esplanade section, commuting from south-western part of Kolkata which includes Taratala, Behala, Thakurpukur and Joka areas to Central Kolkata is expected to become easy.