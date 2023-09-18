RVNL starts construction work of Victoria Station

Kolkata: The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the executing agency, has started barricading at least 5,000 square metre area for the construction of Victoria Station, which is one of the four underground stations of Purple Line, i.e. Joka to Esplanade Metro Corridor.



In order to construct this station, Fountain of Joy at Maidan will be dismantled and reconstructed after completion of the construction work. Several trees will also be transplanted to pave the way for this work.

At present, RVNL engineers have started the mobilisation work prior to starting the construction work. Thirty weeks will be required for the preparation. This station will be constructed with the help of the Cut and Cover method by M/s Larsen and Toubro Ltd. After completion of barricading work, a diaphragm wall will be erected for Victoria Station which will be around 325-metre-long.

It will be constructed underground beside the Victoria Memorial Hall, one of the most famous landmarks of the city. Vibration Impact Study has been done to assess the vibration levels likely to be generated during the construction and operations of Metro Railway.

Based on the reports of Vibration Impact Study, No Objection Certificate (NOC) was obtained from Victoria Memorial Hall Authority. According to the official, measures will also be taken to reduce air and noise pollution, especially at Maidan area during the construction work of this station and also to maintain aesthetic view of Victoria and its surroundings. Construction work of the Majerhat to Esplanade stretch of Purple Line is also being carried out.

The RVNL has set a target to complete the work within 48 months. With the commissioning of Majerhat–Esplanade section, commuting from south-western part of Kolkata i.e. Taratala, Behala, Thakurpukur and Joka areas to Central Kolkata will become easier.

The Joka–Taratala stretch of this corridor was inaugurated on December 30, 2022, and the construction work of

Majerhat Metro Station has reached its final stage and this station will be commissioned very soon, according to Metro Railway officials.