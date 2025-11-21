RVNL moves HC over Chingrighata deadlock in Metro work

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) to place its grievances in writing regarding the stalled work on the New Garia–Airport Metro corridor.

The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul said the court would decide the next course of action after examining RVNL’s written submissions.

The direction came after RVNL informed the Bench that work on a 366-metre stretch between Beleghata and Gour Kishore Ghosh stations has remained stuck because Kolkata Police has not issued the required road-closure permission. The corporation said this delay continues despite earlier assurances given in an official meeting convened on the High Court’s orders.

RVNL told the court that representatives of the state government, Kolkata Police and Metro Railway had held a joint meeting as directed. In that meeting, state and police officials assured that a Saturday and Sunday in November would be reserved for a complete shutdown of the Chingrighata crossing so that the remaining metro piers could be erected.

However, RVNL submitted that no No Objection Certificate (NOC) was issued afterwards.

The agency alleged that police later cited reasons such as a Test match at Eden Gardens and a marathon to deny permission, resulting in no progress on the pending stretch. The Bench said RVNL should formally place all claims and documents before the court in writing. Only after that, it said, would further orders be considered.