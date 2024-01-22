Russian food delights people at Gorky Sadan

KOLKATA: In this cold weather, enjoying hot momos is great, but have you ever tried Russian chicken dumplings called pelmeni? They’re delicious and easy to make. Also, consider trying smoked salmon blinis — a light and tasty appetizer that won’t fill you up too much before the main course.



People in Kolkata had a fantastic time at Gorky Sadan, where the Russian Consulate General organised a food event. They had a variety of treats, including Russian hand-pies called pirozhki with vodka shots. It wasn’t just for non-meat eaters — there was also a traditional Russian beet salad and homemade profiteroles, plus a warm drink to enjoy.

Originally planned for the Calcutta Club, the event moved to Gorky Sadan, providing a perfect venue for everyone to enjoy these Russian delights.