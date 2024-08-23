Russell Street: Girl commits suicide

Kolkata: In a tragic incident on Russell Street, a young woman reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the 8th floor of the Poonam Building. The deceased, a resident of Chetla, was associated with an event management company located on the same floor.



According to the security guard, a strange sound was heard before discovering the woman’s body. Police were alerted and arrived at the scene, recovering the body and finding a mobile phone nearby.

The authorities have obtained 8 minutes of CCTV footage that captures both the entry into and the fall from

the building.

The Shakespeare Sarani Police are currently investigating the case, analysing the preliminary autopsy report and speaking with family members to determine the cause

of death.