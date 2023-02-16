‘Rush to register for jobs in Meghalaya shows high unemployment rate’

Kolkata: The fact that about four lakh members in Meghalaya registered for the youth empowerment scheme announced by the TMC which promises to create three lakh jobs in the next five years reveals the high unemployment rate under the NPP-led NDA government here, said Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary.



Addressing a public meeting in Meghalaya’s Ampati before the state goes for polls on February 27, Abhishek said this election is not just any other election where Meghalaya voters need to press the button for the sake of it. This election is something where they need to uproot the NPP government, which has allegedly betrayed their trust for the last five years.

He said there are about 1,700 political parties in India. “Why should you choose TMC? You have seen the TMC grow here. We started our journey in this state a year back when our membership drive began. Today, we have more than 5.6 lakh members. We will fulfil all the pledges made in our manifesto within one month of forming a government here,” Abhishek assured.

“Incumbent chief minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma claims this state has the lowest unemployment rate. If that is so, then how are four lakh youths already registered for the Meghalaya youth empowerment scheme and four lakh women signed up for the women empowerment schemes? This shows the high rate of unemployment here,” he observed.

Under the youth empowerment scheme, TMC promises to give a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 to all unemployed youths in the age group of 21-40. In the women empowerment scheme, a direct transfer of Rs 1,000 monthly to a woman of every household has been guaranteed in the manifesto. “Election results will be declared on March 3. We will implement these by April 2 if we win,” he said. Taking a dig at the opposition parties — NPP and BJP — who have termed these promises as “freebies”, Abhishek said: “When a Chief Minister draws his salary, telephone bills and electricity charges for free, these are not considered freebies but if TMC wants to provide what people of Meghalaya deserve then these become freebies.”

“Use this election to take revenge on a corrupt government. In the last five years, the ruling regime could not provide you with roads, water, electricity etc. There is not a single medical college here. NPP is mired in corruption and scams. If Bengal did not surrender to Delhi, why should Meghalaya?” he asked.