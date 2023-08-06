Rural hospital in Howrah gets Centre’s recognition

Kolkata: A rural hospital located in a remote area under Amta II block, in Howrah has received recognition from the Centre which has ensured assistance of Rs 5 lakh every year for the next three years from the Union Health Ministry. The total number of beds in the hospital is presently 50.



“The credit for the recognition of Bibhuti Bhusan Dhar Rural Hospital goes to the doctors, nurses, administrative officials and all others connected with the hospital, who have strived to render the best of facilities inspite of so many challenges. We will try our best for further augmenting the infrastructure of the hospital. The assistance that we will be receiving from the Centre will be utilised for infrastructural upgradation,” Amta MLA Sukanta Paul, who is also the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the hospital, said.

The Centre had acknowledged performance of nine departments that include OPD, labour room, pharmacy, radiology, emergency, laboratory, etc. The central team had come for inspection of the hospital during June 21-22 and examined the various facilities offered by the rural hospital. The team also spoke with the patients and their family members and took their feedback.

The hospital authorities had submitted its nomination for these nine departments and the average score has been 77.35 per cent. Paul visited the hospital on Saturday and exchanged pleasantries with those associated with the hospital. An ambulance was also flagged off from the hospital premises. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s thrust in the health sector has been a game changer and we are indebted to her,” Paul added.