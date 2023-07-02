Rural elections: Plaints & counter complaints of MCC violations lodged

Darjeeling: The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Commission, Kolkata against the alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Member of Parliament Raju Bista.



Having handed over copies to the District Election Officer and the Superintendent of Police, the BGPM has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

“We have noticed the Lok Sabha MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista going around the Hills campaigning for the Panchayat elections. However, we have noticed in all the places, including Rambi, Pokhriabong he is using a pilot, hooter and beacon which is an outright violation of the MCC. In the chapter ‘Party in Power’ of the MCC it is clearly stated that such things like hooters, and beacons cannot be used that influence the voter and in order to allow a level playing field for all,” stated Amar Lama, General Secretary, BGPM.

He further stated that since the MCC has come to play with the declaration of the election on June 8, the GTA Sabhasads, including GTA Chief Anit Thapa have not been using beacons and even covered the boards of their vehicles while on the election campaign.

Regarding the complaint lodged by Bista against alleged heckling during his visit to Pokhriabong, Lama stated: “Nowadays it’s easy. For criminal cases, video, audio evidence are seen. Everyone has seen the video clips. Some youths were just asking the Union Government to release 100 days work (MGMNREGA) funds. They had not even touched his car, let alone heckle him. They were the ones who had campaigned for him during the Parliamentary election and were now asking for their rightful dues. Being an MP he should have heard their grievances, instead, he drove off which prompted them to raise slogans with this demand,” stated Lama.

Bista in the General Diary lodged at Nagri police outpost has named BGPM leaders of attacking his vehicle with the intention of physically harming him. He had alleged that the “Goons were carrying sharp weapons and some maybe carrying firearms” in his complaint invoking Sections 307, 332 and 353 of the IPC.