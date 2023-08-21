Rural doc strikes perfect balance between atttending patients and crafting wood

Cooch Behar: On any given day, one would find Sushil Kumar Chakladar in his clinic, tending to patients in his village. However, as soon as the last patient leaves, Kumar picks up a chisel and hammer to breathe life into wood.



Sushil Kumar Chakladar resides in the Natabari-1 GP of Tufanganj 1 block of the Cooch Behar district. Despite being 75 years old, he is still striking a balance between his medical practice and his wood sculpting. Everyday, he sits down with a hammer and chisel, transforming pieces of wood into various shapes through the magic of his hands.

The artist doctor of Natabari is highly regarded by everyone. Despite lacking formal training on handicraft, his artistic talent is no less and he aspires to further develop his skills and is eager to train unemployed youth. Many people flock to his home to witness his creations, and his progress is fueled by the praise he receives. He also expresses willingness to teach at any training centre if the government provides an opportunity.

“This work is my passion, so I strive to showcase my art whenever I have spare time. I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I’ve created various pieces like Radha-Krishna, Gopal and Ganesha,” Sushil said. He also desires that the younger generation carry on this craft.

He feels that it would be even better if the local administration comes forward to support this endeavor.