‘Rupashree aid of Rs 25K must reach beneficiaries before marriage date’

Kolkata: State government has directed all the district administrations to ensure that the one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 under Rupashree scheme is transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries well before the date of their marriage.



The move has been taken to accelerate the process of providing funds to the beneficiaries of the Rupashree scheme. The district officials have been asked to transfer the amount latest by the date of marriage of the beneficiaries failing which accountability would be fixed on those officers who are responsible for delivering the services.

An order has been issued to the districts clearly stating that it was desirable that the financial assistance is given to the beneficiaries account four days ahead of their date of marriage. The concerned officials will have to ensure that the money is credited to the beneficiaries’ bank account latest by the date of marriage. Earlier, there were complaints that in several cases the one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank account after their marriage had taken place. The beneficiaries will also get to know the status of their applications from Duare Sarkar camps or through an online portal. The applicants can apply for the financial assistance through online or offline processes. Application forms are available in various government offices. The applicants can apply for the money 30-60 days prior to the date of marriage.

The scheme, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that was launched on April 1, 2018, provides one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to the family of a girl at the time of her marriage if her family income is less than Rs 1,50,000 per year. Initially, Rs 1,500 crore was allocated for the project. The woman must be a permanent resident of West Bengal and above 18 years at the time of her marriage with a cap on an annual family income of Rs 1.5 lakh.

No minimum educational qualifications are required to apply for the scheme. The scheme introduced by the Mamata Banerjee government has immensely benefited many families who used to find it extremely difficult to bear the expenditure of marriage of their daughters.