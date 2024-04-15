Running time of Metro between Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V reduced by about 2 to 3 minutes

Kolkata: The running time of Metro trains has been reduced by two to three minutes with the introduction of Automatic Train Operation (ATO) mode in the Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V section of Green Line. However, the number of services remains unchanged. Metro Railway has changed the first service time from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah from 7 am to 7:05 am. This change is only relevant for the timetable from Monday to Friday while the old timetable will be followed on Saturday. Apart from this, no other changes in the timing or number of Metro services have been made.



First service from Sealdah will continue to start from 6:55 am and last service at 9:35 pm on weekdays as well as weekends. The last service from Salt Lake Sector V continues to be at 9:40 pm.

The other change would be in the time taken to reach from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V from Monday to Friday with ATO. The running time will be reduced by two minutes from West-bound Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah, which has a present running time of 20 minutes. For the East-bound Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V, the running time will be reduced by three minutes i.e. 17 minutes instead of 20 minutes.

In ATO mode, Metro will move from one station to the next automatically after long press of ATO Departure push button by the motorman. Train doors and Platform Screen Doors (PSD) will open automatically after arrival at the next station. Motormen will have to press the ‘Door Close’ push button of respective sides for closing the train doors and PSD before starting the train. It will enable automatic braking, motoring, coasting and stopping of trains within the specific speed profile. The East-West Metro Corridor is equipped with the Communication Based Train Control System (CBCTC).