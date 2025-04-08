Running AC bus catches fire

Kolkata: Tension spread near Paikpara on BT Road after a state-run AC bus was caught on fire while moving on Monday afternoon.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

According to sources, on Monday around 3:15 pm, a bus of route number AC-54 was moving towards Shyambazar from Rathtala along the BT Road. When the bus reached near the Paikpara crossing, suddenly smoke started coming from its engine.

Immediately the driver stopped the bus on the side of the road and evacuated all the passengers.

Traffic cops who were on duty nearby rushed to the spot and also informed the fire brigade as well. Before the fire fighters could reach the spot, the bus was gutted. After a while, two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames within a short period of time.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the fire had triggered due to a short circuit in its electrical connection or in the battery. Due to the incident, a minor traffic congestion had taken place.