‘Run until your thoughts get quiet’: Abhishek’s latest gym post goes viral, highlighting his fitness transformation

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee once again shared a new gym photo on social media showing his legs with sneakers with a caption, “Run until your thoughts get quiet”.

After his earlier similar post in September, Banerjee on Saturday posted an image of his significantly more muscular physique on social media, which quickly went viral. This led to many reports of his “new avatar” that focused on his physical transformation.

Before Durga Puja last month, Banerjee had posted his gym look on social media. He came up for the first time in a new ‘Avatar’ that time.

He had shared a black-and-white gym selfie in his Instagram story, which showed him wearing a gym vest and shorts.

The photo went viral and was also shared on other news and social media accounts.

Banerjee is cautious about his health and his style statement draws the attention of the young generation. He always tries to remain fit. He will also have to undertake rigorous campaigns ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.