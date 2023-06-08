Rujira grilled for about 4 hrs, Abhishek summoned on June 13 by ED

KOLKATA: On a day when Rujira Narula Banerjee was questioned by the ED on Thursday for about four hours and the Election Commission announced the date of Panchayat election to be held on July 8, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was summoned by the Central probe agency on June 13 in connection to the



recruitment scam.

Reacting to this development, Abhishek alleged that ED and CBI were being used to derail the Nabajowar campaign. He said: “This is not a coincidence. My wife was released around 4:30 pm and I was summoned after around 15 minutes. I had requested not to call me again before completion of the Nabajowar campaign. The Central agencies are trying to hamper the campaign. I am not in a condition to waste 10 to 12 hours till July 8. After the campaign is over, I will be busy with the Panchayat election campaign. If they call me on July 9, after the election, I will definitely go.”

Rujira, was questioned for about four hours on Thursday by the ED in connection with the coal smuggling case.

However, she did not make any comment while leaving the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.

Before her interrogation on Thursday, she was stopped at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport on Monday by immigration authorities when she was about to board a Dubai-bound flight She was told that a look-out notice was issued by the ED against her and thus she cannot leave the country.

At the same time, she was also served the summon notice for Thursday.

In the wake of this development, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that it is becoming quite apparent that these stunts are being pulled off to harass Abhishek Banerjee so that the Nabajowar campaign gets derailed.

“The BJP has clearly lost its sleep after witnessing the overwhelming response of the people during Abhishek’s roadshows,” he claimed.

Kunal said that the very fact that it is a targeted effort also becomes apparent since Rujira had recently travelled to the United States of America (USA).

She was not stopped then and neither was there any lookout notice, he claimed.