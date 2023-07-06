Rujira Banerjee seeks SC nod to travel abroad

Kolkata: Rujira Narula Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to travel abroad.



The apex court will hear the case on July 12 while another case that was filed by Abhishek against the alleged harassment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be heard on Monday.

Rujira was stopped from boarding an international flight by the immigration authorities on June 5 at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport due to an alleged lookout notice against her by the ED. Later a summon was handed over to her in connection with the investigation of the coal scam case.

Meanwhile, Abhishek had filed a separate case at the apex court alleging that he and his family members are being harassed. His lawyer Kapil Sibbal reportedly mentioned in the court that the hearing should not be delayed as his wife was even not allowed to board a flight.

His logic was accepted by the Division Bench of Justice Sanjay Kishen Kaul who agreed to hear the case on Monday.