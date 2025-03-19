Ruckus in Assembly as Speaker rejects BJP’s ‘Holi violence’ motion

Kolkata: There was ruckus in the state Assembly on Tuesday after Speaker Biman Banerjee disallowed an adjournment motion brought by BJP on alleged incidents of violence across the state during Holi celebrations.

Banerjee, however, allowed BJP chief whip Sankar Ghosh to read out an edited part of the motion as, according to him, certain other references and contents were “inappropriate” for discussion on the House floor.

The BJP MLAs shouted slogans alleging that the state government is “anti-Hindu” and then staged a walkout.

Trinamool Congress chief whip, Nirmal Ghosh alleged that the Opposition is conspiring to create unrest in Bengal through religious polarisation. “They are deliberately wasting the business hours of the House and refraining from discussions. We want justice from the Speaker,” said Ghosh.

Minister Aroop Biswas also backed the demand.

Minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee claimed that the Hindu religion is about embracing all other religions. “They (BJP) became MLAs after taking a constitutional oath but advocating for fake Hinduism,” she added.

The Speaker said remarks associated with religious polarisation were expunged and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, leader of the House, gave a detailed statement on the issue in the Assembly last Wednesday. “ If they continue to behave in a similar manner, then I will have to take stringent action,” the Speaker warned.

Later, the BJP MLAs were joined by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari outside the Assembly gate, demanding a statement by the Chief Minister on the alleged incidents of violence during Holi.

Adhikari said that the BJP MLAs will organise a rally in the assembly constituency (Baruipur West) of the Speaker to protest against his “dictatorial attitude” in the House.