Ruckus at North Bengal Med College over abusive language against nurses

Siliguri: A major uproar erupted at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) after an incident in the Maternity department involving the use of abusive language against nurses. The nurses strongly protested on Wednesday and lodged a complaint to Dr Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent of the hospital against the incident. Dr Mallick assured them that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

The controversy arose from an entry in the call book on January 27. According to the nurses, a doctor on duty advised a patient to have their catheter changed and documented it in the call book. However, when the nurses later checked, they found that the patient had not been catheterised, leading them to make another note in the book. Upon reopening it later, the nurses discovered the word “idiot” written inside.

This discovery triggered outrage among the nursing staff. “We believe the on-duty doctor wrote this remark.

This is an insult to all nurses and we have submitted a written complaint to the superintendent,” said Moushumi Sanyal, a nurse.

Dr Mallick acknowledged the gravity of the situation. “It is not very difficult to find out who wrote this. However, if too much time passes, the investigation becomes more complicated. Whether there was a disagreement between the doctor and the nurse is secondary — the primary issue is that such language cannot be used in a profession,” he asserted.

The nurses argue that since the call book was last handled by the doctor, they must have been responsible for the remark. However, the full name of the doctor was not mentioned in the book, making it difficult to immediately identify the culprit.

As investigations continue, the nurses remain firm in their demand for accountability and appropriate action against the person responsible.