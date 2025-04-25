Ruby Hospital to launch Kolkata’s first digital PET scan in June

KOLKATA: If everything goes according to plan, then by the end of 2025, Ruby General Hospital will have 500 beds, announced Dr Kamal K Dutta, Founder-Chairman on Thursday at the 30th anniversary of the multispecialty hospital and cancer centre.

He also mentioned that by 2028, 10 more floors will be added to the facility. As a special gift to the people of Kolkata, Dr Dutta announced the launch of a second advanced radiotherapy machine, the Varian TrueBeam.

“The Varian TrueBeam linear Accelerator Machine, Version 3.0 is the most user-friendly and has an advanced mapping system of the cancer tumour along with eclipse version 18 planning system for exact radiation treatment for the tumour,” said Dr Dutta.

He also mentioned that from June 2025 Ruby Hospital will launch the first digital PET Scan in Kolkata.

“This will reduce the time of PET CT from 30 minutes to five minutes with the patient receiving only one-third of the dose of radiation. It will also give enhanced picture clarity,” he said. He expressed a strong interest in opening a medical college and has initiated talks with the state government for land. Recalling his 30-year journey with Ruby General Hospital, Dr Dutta shared how the hospital was inaugurated by then CM Jyoti Basu, marking it as the first NRI hospital in eastern India.

Later, in October 1995, Mother Teresa inaugurated the hospital’s cardiac surgery unit. To mark the hospital’s 30th anniversary, Sister Michael and Sister Joel from the Missionaries of Charity attended as chief guests. Dr Dutta announced that Ruby will now collaborate with the Missionaries of Charity to support early detection, diagnosis and prevention of cancer. The new Varian TrueBeam machine was inaugurated by Dr Dutta, Vivek Maharaj of Adyapeath Dakshineswar, Ruby Dutta and representatives from the Missionaries of Charity. The hospital also launched a free Mental Wellness Clinic on Thursday.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Ruby General Hospital announced that 850 destitute and orphaned children from Adyapeath Ashram will receive annual health check-ups, along with full support for any medical or

surgical emergencies that require hospitalisation.

“I believe in preventive care. So, Ruby will carry out 30,000 preventive examinations to detect diabetes and hypertension. With the introduction of the ‘Be Healthy’ kiosk in the outpatient department of the hospital, common people will be able to get their blood pressure and blood sugar checked,” said Dr Dutta.