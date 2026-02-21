Ruby Hosp performs tumour removal through interventional pulmonology

Kolkata: The Department of Pulmonology & Respiratory Medicine at Ruby General Hospital have been performing emergency advanced interventional pulmonology procedures for quite sometime. Advanced interventional pulmonology is rapidly evolving, focusing on minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for complex airway, lung, and pleural diseases offering alternatives to traditional surgery usually as outpatient care.



In the last one month, a couple of unique and lifesaving interventional procedures have been conducted by the interventional pulmonology team of Ruby General Hospital comprising Dr Subhankar Chakraborty, Dr Deboprasad Das and Dr Riksoam Chatterjee. These procedures are extremely rare in eastern India and have turned the life threatening situations to instant relief for patients without any cut.

“The first case is about a 62-year-old woman from Jharkhand, who had initially been presented in OPD with complaints of progressive respiratory distress, dry cough with streaky hemoptysis and left sided severe chest pain for the last three months. After a thorough clinical radiological evaluation, videobronchoscopy was performed which revealed a bulky tumor growth fully obstructing the left main bronchus causing complete collapse of the left lung. The tumour was completely removed. Post procedure, the left main bronchus reopened completely, the left lung expanded fully, giving instant relief to the patient,” said Dr Chatterjee.

The second case is about a 69-year-old from Midnapore, who presented with complaints of shortness of breath and chest discomfort with a prior history of COPD. Being a heavy smoker, low dose CT thorax was done which revealed a nodule in the right upper lobe and pendunculated intrabronchial growth in the left upper lobe. Using advanced interventional techniques, the entire tumor was successfully removed en bloc using a bronchoscopic snare with electrocautery.

“The patient tolerated the procedure well, remained stable post-procedure, and is currently doing well with significant symptomatic improvement,” said Dr Das.