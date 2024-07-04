Ruby General Hospital to add 200 new beds by end of 2024

KOLKATA: Patients often face major challenges in finding a hospital bed during emergencies. Ruby General Hospital, a leading multispecialty hospital in eastern India, is addressing this critical issue by expanding its capacity. The hospital, currently with 356 beds, will add 200 new beds, thus increasing the total to 556 by the end of 2024. On Thursday, Dr Kamal K Dutta, Chairman and Managing Director of Ruby General Hospital, announced the expansion of beds at a press conference.

Dr Dutta also announced plans to add another 200 beds in 2025, which will make Ruby General Hospital the largest standalone NRI hospital in Kolkata. “We are constantly evolving, both in infrastructure and facilities. At present, we have a total of 18 floors spread across three buildings (7+8+3) in the same campus and covering an area of about two lakh square feet,” he said.

In Kolkata, where cases of breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer are on the rise, the Ruby Cancer Centre has been a vital resource for many survivors. To further augment cancer treatment in the city, Dr Dutta announced the introduction of Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator Version 3.0, which is user friendly and has an advanced contouring system and Eclipse version 18 planning system. A first-of-its-kind in eastern India, the hospital also has a dedicated CT simulator along with this radiation machine for faster treatment.

“This would ensure flexible treatment options, advanced imaging, high precision dosage control, and streamline treatments,” said Dr Dutta. In fact, Dr Dutta, who graduated from RG Kar Medical College in Calcutta and went to the United States in 1976, is committed to bringing the latest treatments and protocols from the USA to Kolkata. Having lost his family members to cancer, he said how his father would have been pleased to see the people of eastern India receiving top-notch medical care.

To further support cancer patients, the hospital has launched a noble initiative by introducing three cancer care vehicles equipped with medical support. These vehicles will facilitate the daily transportation of radiotherapy patients from key points in Kolkata, including Esplanade, Bidhannagar, and Garia.

When asked about some private hospitals in West Bengal refusing to admit patients with Swasthya Sathi, Dr Dutta said: “We take patients under Swasthya Sathi more than anybody else.”

He also took pride in announcing the Ruby General Hospital Blood Centre, which will provide accessible safe blood and blood products for all. The hospital authorities are equally concerned about climate change and have decided to offer a special 10 percent discount on all OPD treatment costs to patients who will avail Metro services.