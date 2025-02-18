Ruby General Hospital offers advanced pulmonary care

Kolkata, one of India’s fastest-growing metropolises, has been grappling with worsening air pollution for years. The city’s deteriorating air quality has led to a sharp rise in cases of COPD, asthma, pneumonia, and interstitial lung disease (ILD), said Dr Bibhore Sengupta, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist at Ruby General Hospital. He raises concern over the alarming pollution levels and their severe impact on respiratory health. “Normally, the AQI should remain below 100 for a city of repute, but in Kolkata, it consistently exceeds 250 to 300 every day. As a result, lung diseases such as COPD, asthma, pneumonia, and interstitial lung disease are on the rise,” he said.

However, the expert also highlighted that Ruby General Hospital is well-equipped with advanced treatments for pulmonary diseases. “We have a dedicated pulmonary medicine department with lung function tests such as Spirometry, FeNO, 6-minute walk test and DLCO. Also, we offer bronchoscopy, thoracoscopy, and endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) to diagnose diseases early and ensure better patient care,” he said.