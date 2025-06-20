Ruby General Hospital launches cancer speciality clinic in Burdwan

KOLKATA: To make the 30 years celebration noteworthy, officials of the Ruby General Hospital planned 30 outreach Cancer Speciality Clinics in different districts of Bengal within 2025-26. On Thursday, the first clinic was launched in Burdwan.

This clinic will offer speciality oncology consultations, thrice a week along with a multidisciplinary tumour board, once every month from July 2025, so that there is possibility of early detection which leads to increased survival rates, proper planning of the treatment with a multidisciplinary approach, reduced waiting time for treatment, improved patient outcomes, lower cost of treatment and better quality of life.

“We want to spread awareness and education for early detection of cancer. We are already doing camps and awareness programmes through the Ruby Cancer Care and Research Foundation. As the 30th anniversary is an extremely important milestone for any organisation, Ruby General Hospital and Ruby Cancer Centre wanted to share the upcoming plans with all,” said an official at a press conference on Thursday in Burdwan.

Ruby General Hospital is continuously upgrading to offer better service to cancer patients. So, the premier hospital is launching the first Digital PET Scan in Kolkata soon. This will reduce the time of PET CT from 30 minutes to five minutes with the patient receiving only one-third of the dose of radiation. It will also give enhanced picture clarity. The installation of the PET CT is already underway. The second state-of-the-art radiotherapy machine, Varian TrueBeam was inaugurated on the foundation day of the hospital.

On April 25, 2025, the hospital celebrated its 30th anniversary. Dr Kamal K Dutta, Founder-Chairman stated that it will be a 500 bedded multispeciality hospital and Cancer Centre by 2025. Presently, the hospital has 356 beds.