Ruby General Hosp to start lifetime free breast cancer screening clinic

KOLKATA: Come October 31, Ruby General Hospital will open a lifetime free breast cancer screening clinic. Open every day, this clinic will offer free mammograms (if recommended by a doctor) for the first 50 patients each month. With breast cancer now ranked as the most common cancer among Indian women —an alarming age-adjusted rate of 25.8 per 100,000 women and a mortality rate of 12.7 per 100,000 — there’s ample reason for society to address this issue with urgency. October is recognised globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With this lifetime free breast cancer screening clinic, announced on Wednesday by Dr Abhijit Paul, Medical Director, the hospital takes yet another step forward to combat the disease.

Dr Sudeshna Lahiri, Deputy Medical Director spoke about how breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. The event celebrated the stories of breast cancer survivors Kona Roy Choudhury, Moumita Ghosh and Shivalika Mukherjee, who emphasised the importance of family support and mental strength during their journeys. Filmmaker Sudeshna Roy and ace archer Dola Banerjee honoured the survivors.

Dr Partha Mukhopadhyay, HOD of Radiotherapy and Oncology, discussed advancements in breast cancer treatment. Dr Sudipta Bandyopadhyay, senior Medical Oncologist, reiterated the importance of early detection. Meanwhile, Dr Sandip Sarkar, Radiation Oncologist, highlighted the increasing cases of breast cancer in men. “Cancer doesn’t see any gender,” he said. Dr Oindrila Biswas, surgical oncologist, shared the success story of 17-year-old Shakil from Jessore, Bangladesh.

Shakil was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his left upper humerus. After being advised to undergo amputation in Bangladesh and Chennai, he arrived at Ruby General Hospital, where a Limb Salvage Surgery and Megaprosthesis Reconstruction was planned.

The surgery was performed on October 14 and by the second postoperative day, rehabilitation began. Shakil was discharged on the seventh day with forearm and hand function intact.