Ruby Cancer Centre holds event on ‘World No Tobacco Day’

Kolkata: Ruby Cancer Centre, a unit of Ruby General Hospital, on the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on Thursday, organised a colourful walk to encourage people in quitting tobacco and fighting the tobacco epidemic.



The event aimed to spread awareness among people against cancer and reduce the impact of the disease. Ruby Cancer Care and Research Foundation, was also a part of this event and shared on what you can do, make a pledge and take various actions to reduce the impact that head and neck cancer has on individuals, families and communities.

“We all know that consumption of tobacco is the leading preventable cause of death worldwide and also a key factor in lung cancer, heart attack and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Since tobacco contains nicotine, which is addictive, it makes the process of quitting often very prolonged and difficult,” read a press release issued by the hospital.

There were more than 350 participants in the rally and cancer survivors, who are the real celebrities, were felicitated by the celebrities of other fields and eminent personalities. Several cancer survivors were nominated as crusaders to bear the responsibility to take an active role in raising awareness and helping people to quit tobacco.

Ruby Hospital will support these crusaders by sharing knowledge, leaflets, brochures and helping in organising awareness programmes in their respective localities throughout Bengal.