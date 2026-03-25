Rubber fender fire disrupts Metro services on Green Line

Kolkata: Metro services on the Green Line were disrupted for about 50 minutes on Tuesday after a Howrah-bound train halted just before entering Mahakaran station around 11.50 am, affecting operations towards Howrah.



Services resumed from 12.37 pm and movement returned to normal thereafter, Kolkata Metro officials said. Trains on the up line (towards Salt Lake Sector V) continued to run during the period, while movement on the down line was regulated at different stations.

“The burning of a rubber fender was noticed near the down platform of Mahakaran station on the Green Line.

It was extinguished and as a precautionary measure, down line services were interrupted between 11.44 am and 12.37 pm,” Metro said in a statement.

Senior officers visited the site and inspected the situation before services were restored.

Officials said the matter is being investigated to pinpoint the root cause.

“The reason will be examined after commercial hours,” an official said.

The disruption caused inconvenience to commuters travelling towards Howrah during the affected period.