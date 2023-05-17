RTA receives over 1K applications from unauthorised auto owners

kolkata: The North 24-Parganas Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has received over 1000 applications from unauthorised auto rickshaw owners to get an auto route permit for 316 routes.



It was brought to the attention of the state Transport department that a large number of unauthorised auto-rickshaws are still operating on the routes without the necessary insurance certificate, registration certificate, tax receipt, permit, and pollution control certificate required by the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. According to a transportation official, the number of automobiles violating laws has been identified in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, and Howrah.

Earlier in May, following a board meeting, the North 24-Parganas RTA invited applications from unauthorised auto rickshaw owners who are plying on the road after March 31, 2019 with the original engine number and chassis number. New applications were also requested from registered auto rickshaws having a permit for a specified route but running on a different route after March 31, 2019, as well as registered auto rickshaws driving on the road without a permit, among others. Fresh applicants were also asked to fill out applications.

The owners applied for these routes through the state Transport department’s online web portal.

Belgachia Metro to Ultadanga, Rajarhat to Baguiati, Chinar Park to Rajarhat, Lake Town to Ultadanga, Axis Mall to Agartala, Baishakhi to Sector V through Karunamoyee, Barrackpore Station to Dunlop, BT College to Kalyani More, and Technopolis to Ultadanga are some of the

316 routes.