RTA invites applications for bus, minibus permits on 20 routes

Kolkata: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Kolkata, has invited fresh applications for bus and minibus permits to fill vacancies on 20 existing routes across the city and adjoining areas.

According to the notice, applications must be submitted online through the

Parivahan portal from March

18. Applicants must also submit a hard copy of the acknowledgement, along with supporting documents, to the Secretary, RTA Kolkata, by April 2, 5 pm.

The authority has declared vacancies across several routes, with the highest number on route KB-19, where 15 permits are available. Route 34C has 10 vacancies and route K-4 has nine. Eight vacancies each have been declared for routes 13 ABC and KB-22, while five vacancies have been announced for routes 34B and 34B/1.

Four vacancies each have been declared for routes 43 and 43/1, 47/1 and 47/2, 206 and 206A, and KB-12. Two vacancies have been announced for routes 46, 46A and 46B and the route connecting Dankuni Coal Complex with New Town Rajarhat.

Single vacancies have been declared for routes 91 and 91ABC, 214 and 214A, 218 and 218A, 221, S-122 and S-167, while route S-158 has three vacancies. One vacancy has also been declared for the route connecting Dankuni Coal Complex with Nicco Park.

The notice states that applicants must demonstrate a minimum financial stability of Rs 7 lakh for stage carriage permits and Rs 4 lakh for special stage carriage permits.

Transport observers said several of the listed routes currently have few buses in operation, while services on some routes have declined over the years. In some cases, buses operate irregularly or run on different corridors despite holding permits for specific routes.