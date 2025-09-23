RSS event at Cooch Behar Rajbari triggers controversy

Cooch Behar: A programme organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the historic Cooch Behar Rajbari on Sunday has sparked widespread controversy. The event, held to mark the 100th anniversary of the RSS, featured a colourful procession that passed through key roads of Cooch Behar before returning to the Rajbari. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present at the programme.

The event triggered an outcry on social media, with many expressing disapproval of holding such an event at a heritage site. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also strongly criticised the event. TMC spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy said: “I am not aware of any such programme being held at Rajbari before. We have never seen an organisation conduct an event of this nature at such a historic site. It is surprising that the Archaeological Survey of India allowed it. The BJP, RSS and the Central government seem capable of anything. Even a small reflection of RSS influence is evident here, and the sentiments of the people regarding Cooch Behar Rajbari have been hurt. If such permissions are granted to any other organisation, similar controversies are bound to arise.”

While BJP leaders have largely refrained from commenting, RSS Cooch Behar coordinator Plavan De Sarkar defended the programme, stating: “RSS is a non-political voluntary organisation. We do not pursue political agendas. This event was organised to commemorate our 100th anniversary. We applied for permission at several venues but were denied. However, after discussions with the Archaeological Survey of India, we received the necessary approval and conducted the programme with their consent. Afterwards, we ensured the site was cleaned and restored.”